HIGH-PROFILE ATTENDANCE AT WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE CLASH





NEW Copper Queens coach Nora Hauptle and FAZ President Andrew Kamanga were spotted at OYDC in Lusaka, attending the Week 22 clash of the Eden University Women’s Super League.

The thrilling matchup between Nkwazi and Green Eagles drew significant attention, with both sports leaders keen on observing the talent on display.





Their presence underscores the importance of nurturing local talent and supporting women’s football development in Zambia.

With Hauptle taking the reins of the Copper Queens, this match offered a perfect opportunity to scout potential stars for the national team.



Zambian women’s football is on the rise, and all eyes were on the pitch!



Image credit: FAZ Media



