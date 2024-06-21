HIGH PROFILE INDIVIDUALS ENCROACH INTO LUSAKA NATIONAL PARK

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

MINISTERS, PSs ARE AMONG INDIVIDUALS THAT HAVE ILLEGALLY ENCROACHED ON THE LUSAKA NATIONAL PARK LAND

.. encroachment has threatened wildlife….

•officials claim they have assurances that the land will be degazzetted….

An operation by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife to demolish illegal houses built in the Lusaka national parks has failed after establishing that the structures belong to high profile individuals.

A visit by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife officials in the company of journalists could not yield any positive results as the officials were threatened with lawsuits.

After the failed mission, none of the officials was willing to speak to the media.

Over 100 illegal structures are said to have been built in the Lusaka National Park.