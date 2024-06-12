Highlights from Minister of Finance and National Planning to some questions raised in Parliament today;

✅The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) in 2023 collected 2.94 billion kwacha in toll fees countywide, representing 15 percent growth from the 2.56 Billion revenue collected in 2022.

✅The revenue was collected from 38 toll points comprising 27 inlands toll stations and 11 points of entry.

✅Some of the revenue collected was used for rehabilitation and maintenance of identified roads.

✅No money was allocated to Road construction in the year 2023 because funding for upgrading was sourced from other road user charges such as fuel and road taxes.

✅ The balance was paid towards loans that the previous administration acquired for the road sector.

✅Revenue collected from the toll gates is put in a basket for the road sector as guided by section 11 of the Tolls Act No. 14 of 2011 which states that toll charges and other charges imposed for use of a toll road collected by National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) shall form part of the Road Fund.