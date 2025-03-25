HIGHLIGHTS FROM PRESS BRIEFING HELD BY MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA HON. CORNELIUS MWEETWA

Minister of Information and Media who is also Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, has held a media briefing where he outlined what government through the Ministry of Education is doing.

Hon. Mweetwa said government has taken intentional steps to improve Education standards in the country.

He said this is evident through initiatives such as the introduction of the ‘education for all’ policy (free education), the large-scale production of desks, the construction of new school infrastructure, the reinstatement of meal allowances, and the significant expansion in the provision of student loans, among many other efforts being made in the education sector.

“In view of the above, recruitment of qualified teachers to address the high teacher–pupil ratio, which currently stands at an average of 1:58 for primary and 1:38 for secondary schools is paramount.” The Chief Government spokesperson said.

He added that the current high teacher–pupil ratio is contrary to the acceptable ratio of 1:45 and 1:35 at primary and secondary schools, respectively.

From 2021, government has therefore recruited teachers as follows:

i. 2022 : 30,496

ii. 2023 : 7,222

iii. 2024 : 4,200

iv. 2025 : 2,000 teachers to be recruited as budgeted for in the 2025 budget.

“You have to note that in 2025 the Ministry of Education is processing 2,400 teachers to be recruited under replacements as a result of attrition arising from retirements, resignations, dismissals and deaths, among others.” Hon. Mweetwa.

