HIGHLIGHTS FROM PRESS BRIEFING ON THE CLOSED DRC BOARDERS



Highlights from a press briefing held by the Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, Copperbelt Province Minister Hon. Elisha Matembo and officials from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) at Kasumbalesa boarder.



✅ Following the temporary closure of all the three boarders with the Democratic Republic of Congo on the Copperbelt by the Government of the Republic of Zambia, the two countries will today meet in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo, to resolve the issue in an amicable manner.



✅ The closure of the three boarders has absolutely nothing to do with Zambia’s political standing with the DRC.



✅ The development is aimed at protecting the country’s property and human life owing to the protests taking place in the DRC.



✅ Government is committed to fostering good relations with DRC.



✅ After the closure, the Minister of Trade in DRC reached out to the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Hon. Chipoka Mulenga to see how the two countries can amicably resolve the challenge concerning the safety of the Zambian and DRC citizens.



✅ Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Hon. Elisha Matambo added that the situation on the Copperbelt, particularly in Kasumbalesa, is calm hence there is no need to panic.



✅ Mr. Matambo said the Copperbelt is still safe for investors and all those doing business.



MIM