HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE PRESS BRIEFING HELD BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, CORNELIUS MWEETWA;

✅ The challenges the country is going through are cumulative in nature and previous administrations neglected investment in alternative power generation which has resulted in long hours of load shedding.

✅ ZESCO under the New Dawn Administration is on schedule paying Mamba Collieries for the debt left by the previous government, and soon construction of phase II of Maamba Collieries will commence at a cost of about $ 300 million US dollars for production of 300 Megawatts thermal power.

✅ The country could have been in a better place in terms of power if previous administrations had implemented measures being done by the New Dawn Administration.

✅ Opposition political parties should offer alternative policies to government which may help generate more power amidst drought effects rather than politicking the situation.

RESPONSE TO STATEMENT MADE AT THE CITIZENS FIRST PARTY RALLY IN KITWE THAT 2 MILLION YOUTHS WILL BE RECRUITED TO JOIN THE DEFENCE FORCES WHEN IN POWER;

✅ No private individual or firm has authority to recruit public service workers in Zambia.

✅ According to the laws of Zambia, the call to recruit 2 million youths in defence forces boarders on criminality.