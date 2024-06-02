Highlights from the Statement made by Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Ambrose Lufuma, MP tonight

1. HON. EMMANUEL J. BANDA’S SITUATION

✅Hon. Banda was discharged from Maina Soko Medical Center on May 31, 2024.

✅He was interviewed at Zambia Police Service Headquarters about his disappearance on May 25, 2024, with his counsrl, Mr. Sakwiba Sikota, present.

✅Hon. Banda was unable to provide information on his disappearance.

✅Further, police interviewed Hon. Banda regarding the alleged attempted murder and assault which occured in 2016 in Vubwi, Eastern Province.

✅In the process, Hon. Banda developed a medical condition and he was readmitted to Maina Soko Medical Center.

✅Police have not formally charged him and investigations are ongoing.

✅ Government urges the public to stay calm and avoid making unsubstantiated statements.

✅Further, Government requests anyone with tangible information to contact the nearest police station to aid investigations.

✅Government will ensure the due process of the law and necessary medical care for Hon. Banda.

2. MANDEVU INCIDENT

✅New Heritage Party was advised by police not to hold a rally on June 1, 2024, due to security concerns but attempted to proceed.

✅Police were deployed to Chipata Football Grounds to maintain order.

✅Misunderstanding occurred but no serious incidents were reported.

✅Democratic rights must be exercised within the law.

✅Police remain committed to public safety and law enforcement.

✅Government uges political parties and supporters to respect the law and cooperate with law enforcement.

✅The Acting Minister emphasised the importance of following proper procedures for public gatherings to maintain peace and order.

