Highlights from the Statement made by Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Ambrose Lufuma, MP tonight
1. HON. EMMANUEL J. BANDA’S SITUATION
✅Hon. Banda was discharged from Maina Soko Medical Center on May 31, 2024.
✅He was interviewed at Zambia Police Service Headquarters about his disappearance on May 25, 2024, with his counsrl, Mr. Sakwiba Sikota, present.
✅Hon. Banda was unable to provide information on his disappearance.
✅Further, police interviewed Hon. Banda regarding the alleged attempted murder and assault which occured in 2016 in Vubwi, Eastern Province.
✅In the process, Hon. Banda developed a medical condition and he was readmitted to Maina Soko Medical Center.
✅Police have not formally charged him and investigations are ongoing.
✅ Government urges the public to stay calm and avoid making unsubstantiated statements.
✅Further, Government requests anyone with tangible information to contact the nearest police station to aid investigations.
✅Government will ensure the due process of the law and necessary medical care for Hon. Banda.
2. MANDEVU INCIDENT
✅New Heritage Party was advised by police not to hold a rally on June 1, 2024, due to security concerns but attempted to proceed.
✅Police were deployed to Chipata Football Grounds to maintain order.
✅Misunderstanding occurred but no serious incidents were reported.
✅Democratic rights must be exercised within the law.
✅Police remain committed to public safety and law enforcement.
✅Government uges political parties and supporters to respect the law and cooperate with law enforcement.
✅The Acting Minister emphasised the importance of following proper procedures for public gatherings to maintain peace and order.
MIM