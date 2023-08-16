Hillary Clinton agrees with Trump’s indictment in Atlanta, Georgia

Appearing on MSNBC last night, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump — called it “a terrible moment for our country, to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes.”

” The only satisfaction may be that the system is working. Justice is being pursued,” Clinton added.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has returned an indictment in the investigation into Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. News of the indictments broke around 9pm ET on Monday.

There are 13 felony charges against Trump, including RICO, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer and more.

In addition, 18 Trump associates have also been indicted, including former White House chief of staff mark Meadows and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

TRUMP LAWYERS DECRY ‘ONE-SIDED GRAND JURY PRESENTATION’

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team said the Georgia indictment resulted from a “one-sided grand jury presentation” that “relied on witnesses who harbour their own personal and political interests — some of whom ran campaigns touting their efforts against the accused and/or profited from book deals and employment opportunities as a result.”

Attorneys Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg said they “look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been.”

The trio of attorneys also referenced a document that appeared on the Fulton County Clerk’s Office website earlier Monday, as grand jury testimony was still ongoing, calling it a “major fumble” that they said caused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “to force through and rush this 98-page indictment.”