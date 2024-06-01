Hillary Clinton starts selling ‘She Was Right’ mugs after Trump was found guilty

Hillary Clinton, a former United States of America Secretary of State and two-time ex-presidential candidate has started selling ‘She Was Right’ mugs after former President Donald Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records in his New York hush-money case.

Hillary who faced Trump in 2016 presidential election and lost shared a photo of her merch on Instagram, just after Trump was convicted.

The coffee mug features a mockup of her sipping tea, with the phrase “TURNS OUT SHE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING” written above. The post came with the caption “We recently had some new merch made based on a phrase I hear a lot. The design happened to be finalized today. With your purchase, you’ll support Onward Together groups defending democracy… and get a pretty great mug to sip tea from. Link to purchase in my profile.”

The link in her bio goes to the shop page on Onward Together, and the mug in question is going for $22. There’s a tote bag too with the same imagery and lettering, not to mention other items that tout reproductive and human rights and other Democrat-leaning phrases.

Recall that Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in his New York hush money case where he was on trial for several weeks, facing charges.

The former President who is technically facing prison time, will be sentenced in July.