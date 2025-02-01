HILLCREST PUPIL SODOMIZES FELLOW STUDENT, VICTIMS FATHER REPORTS INCIDENT TO POLICE



Police statement:



Livingstone Central Police Station on 31/01/2025 at 12:00 hours received a report of SODOMY in which a 58 year old man of Dambwa North in Livingstone reported that his juvenile son aged 14 of the same address and a grade 9 pupil at Hilcrest Technical Secondary School was carnally known by a 17 year old juvenile, a grade 12 pupil at the same school and also the house captain at the dormitory of the victim, an act which was against the order of nature.





This occurred on 26/01/2025 around 19:00 hours at Hillcrest Technical Secondary School.



Brief facts of the matter are that on 26/01/2025 around 19:00 hours, the victim was sleeping at his dormitory house, as he was not feeling well and was on bed rest.



The other pupils had already gone for preparation classes (PREP), when the suspect went to the bed of the victim and had canal knowledge of him through the anus. After the incident, he threatened to beat the victim if he dared to report the matter to anyone.





Later on, the victim went to the ablution block and another male pupil he did not identify followed him and held him by the hands with a view of sodomising him. Fortunately, the victim managed to flee and on 31/01/2025 he informed his father about the two incidents, who in turn reported the matter at Livingstone Police Station.





Acting on this report, Police issued a medical report to the victim and a docket of case was opened. No arrest has been made yet.



Issued by:

Mr. Auxensio Daka (Commissioner of Police)

Commanding Officer – Southern Division