‘Him shooting Senzo Meyiwa is nonsense’ – Chicco Twala defends ‘druggie’ son

While he might have landed his son behind bars for the theft of his musical equipment, South African music legend Chicco Twala does not believe his son was the one that murdered football star Senzo Meyiwa.

Longwe and his brother Sello Twala were arrested for theft at the weekend after allegedly breaking into their father’s studios while on drugs and stealing equipment worth more that R200,000.

Addressing the media outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court were his son appeared on a charge of theft, Chicco said he did not believe that his son was capable of murder.

“My son will never do that, he didn’t shoot Senzo. I won’t defend my son when you say he stole from you because I know he is a thief and I won’t defend him if you say he takes drugs because I know he is a druggie, but if you say my son is a murderer … he shot someone, you are definitely crazy.

“..I know he didn’t. I know him. He’s a thief, he’s a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense, whatever people are saying. I know he won’t do that. He’s mostly in the streets.

“Why would I leave him in the streets to suffer? I’d rather see him in jail than see him suffer in the streets,” he said.

Chicco said before his latest run-in with the law, his son had promised to change his ways.

“I had a meeting with them because the other one, Longwe, just came back from rehab. He was looking good, he was OK.

“We spoke and we said he must focus on his career. He is an old man, he must be responsible and take care of the business we had. He promised. I accepted him. My sister brought him and said he’s back now and he’s OK.

“I came back on the 24th and found a lot of my stuff was missing and he was nowhere to be seen. Then I decided enough was enough. It’s time for him to be disciplined for his actions. One thing for sure is I want the law to take its course.”