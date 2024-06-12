Hip-hop Mogul Exposes Diddy As Longtime FBI Informant: “It’s An Open Secret”

Suge Knight has claimed that Sean “Diddy” Combs has been working as an FBI informant for years. The latest Collect Call with Suge Knight episode made the stunning allegations.

The ex-Death Row Records CEO, currently serving time in prison, asserted that Diddy’s informant status is an open secret within the industry.

Knight suggested that Diddy’s close associates, ex-partners, and even his romantic interests were all aware of his cooperation with federal authorities.

Delving into the matter, he stated that the rules seemed to differ for Diddy. He insinuated that while others might face severe judgment for similar actions, Diddy’s informant activities were overlooked or excused.

According to Knight, this has led to a pervasive sense of injustice within the hip-hop community.

Suge Knight backs his rival?

The explosive claims come amid a tumultuous period for the Bad Boy CEO, who is currently embroiled in multiple sexual assault allegations.

Despite these severe accusations, Knight unexpectedly supported his old rival. He highlighted that while many are quick to vilify Diddy, the broader context of his life, particularly his responsibilities as a father, should not be ignored.

Knight’s surprising empathy extended to his participation in the recently released Tubi documentary, TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy.

Knight reflected on the broader implications of Diddy’s legal troubles in the documentary. He emphasized that the fallout impacts the rapper and the entire hip-hop culture.

He lamented these events’ negative image on the community and expressed sorrow rather than delight.