So yesterday posted an article of the 5 Mercedes benz (c class ) that i hired for my Pan African Parliament (PAP) guests that were coming to attend the AU summit. The price and guided to me by PAP was $200 (about K3,500) per day all inclusive. The daily trip was from Pamodzi hotel to Kk conference Centre (mulungushi) about two trip a day.

One lady driver started to demand for a full tank on top of the agreed $200 per day. After the initially agreed 5 days expired, I did not extend her for the additional 3 days that was not originally advertised. I replaced her with another driver that was on standby. Other drivers that conducted themselves well in the initial 5 days, I extended them for the additional 3 days.

Guess what she has now done as got called from SA this morning.

Apparently she wrote other week a letter directly to the Pan African Parliament head office in South Africa demanding $50,000 apparently because I ‘terminated ‘ her contract for the remaining 3 days (that would have earned her $600) and that she suffered mental and emotional anguish as a result.

She has given them kaya ati 7 days to pay or she will take the Pan African Parliament to court.

They asked me what I think should be the way foward. Lol.

So much for my attempt to empower her. Except her, no any other driver (male or female) that I hired ever complained after either to me that hired them or directly to the international client. Ine nadabwa.

Help me how to respond in advising the Pan African Parliament on how to deal with her demand letter of $50,000 (about K800,000) 🙏🏽

