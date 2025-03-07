Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Hiring your fiercest Opponent to tell your story, the Case of Rutendo Matinyarare





Rutendo Matinyarare, renowned Zimbabwean activist and online voice in the Pan-African space based in South Africa has been Paul Kagame’s fiecest critic calling him a war monger, pillager of resources from the DRC.

But now he is in Rwanda and DRC telling the world how good Rwanda and Eastern Congo under M23 is.





He claims the narrative he peddled against the Tutsis as settlers in the area was a colonial construct.



He visited Trinity Nyakabingo mine located in Rwanda, one of the biggest Tungsten mines in Africa. But he won’t show Coltan mines in Rwanda.





The world’s largest exporter of coltan is DRC.



The Rwandan government says that their coltan exports are only a small portion of the country’s production capacity.





Hiring your opponent to tell your story is a highly unconventional strategy that could be seen as a bold marketing tactic, where you leverage their perspective and potential insights to present a more nuanced and credible version of your narrative, potentially even highlighting areas where you might have shortcomings, but ultimately aiming to build trust and appeal to a wider audience by showing openness and self-awareness.