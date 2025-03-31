HIS MAJESTY THE LITUNGA IMWIKO INSTALLS AND PROMOTES TWELVE INDUNAS TO KEY POSITIONS WITHIN THE BRE GOVERNANCE SYSTEMS AT NAMUSO KUTA





In a historic and Grand ceremony held today at Limulunga Royal village, His Majesty the Litunga of Barotseland, Imwiko II, installed and elevated twelve Indunas to key positions within the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) at Namuso Kuta. This significant development is part of the Litunga’s efforts to reform and rejuvenate the BRE system’s governance structures.





The Newly installed Indunas include five youths, who will bring fresh perspectives and energy to the table. This move is seen as a strategic step towards embracing modernity and technology, ensuring the continued relevance and effectiveness of the BRE system.





The installed and promoted Indunas are;



1. Judge Munalulu lisimba rtd installed as Induna likubangwa

2. Mulonda Kaywala Installed as Induna katema

3. Sikota Kabeleka installed as Induna Angulu



4. Mulemwa Sabanji installed as Induna Ilubonda

5. Pastor Solami kwibisa installed as Induna Munono

6. Lisepiso kaongola elevated to Induna Mwana mutumwa

7. Mundia Mwanamuke elevated to induna Bongwana



8.Domi Simasiku installed as Induna Ilude

9. Ikweti Mubita installed as Induna Alibebelo

10 Ngenda Simonda installed as Induna Walyata

11. Liyungu Anañanga installed as Induna Iñanda

12. Lubasi Mubukwanu installed as induna Imutuko





The installation ceremony, is an important milestone in the history of Barotseland and the BRE Governance System.





The Barotse Traditional Governance system has been in place for centuries, with the Litunga serving as the keeper of the earth and the guardian of Lozi culture and tradition.