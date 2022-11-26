HISTORIAN CALLS FOR CAUTION IN HANDLING CALL TO SEPARATE BAROTSELAND FROM ZAMBIA

By Musonda Kalumba

University of Zambia Historian Bizeck Phiri has called for careful attention and analysis regarding the matter involving the separation of Barotseland from Zambia.

This comes in the wake of a letter written to President Hakainde Hichilema by the Linyungandambo Busile Group demanding that the head of state settles the matter of the Barotseland agreement and sharing of assets and agreeing of the new boundaries.

Commenting on the matter, Professor Phiri says the matter should not be taken lightly as it borders on national unity, and has the potential to incite violence and divide the country.

Professor Phiri tells Phoenix News that unlike in the past when they were so much attached to their ethnic group, Zambians are now multi-ethnic as they have been integrated in different groupings, making it impossible to separate Barotseland from Zambia.

He is however of the view that if a decision is to be made on the matter, one of the options would be to have a referendum for the country to decide and further underscored the need for those heading the agenda to ascertain whether it is the common view of everyone who falls under Barotseland to have the two boundaries separated.