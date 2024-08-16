HISTORIAN PROPOSES THAT ZAMBIA GOES BACK TO BEING A NON-ALIGNED COUNTRY



By Chileshe Mwango



Historian Professor Bizeck Phiri is proposing that Zambia goes back to being a non-aligned country so it can stop being influenced on how it relates with any country.



Commenting on the perceived diplomatic tension between Zambia and Zimbabwe, Professor Phiri says the development is because Zimbabwe feels Zambia is seemingly siding with countries whose diplomatic relations with that country are bad.



Professor Phiri tells Phoenix News that President Hakainde Hichilema should have used the 44th ordinary SADC summit in Zimbabwe which will be held today to settle the perceived tensions, saying if not swiftly resolved, relations between the two countries will continue to deteriorate.



He has also challenged SADC to ensure that no country in the region is sidelined by another.



The 44th ordinary SADC summit of heads of states is today taking place in Zimbabwe where president Hichilema is scheduled to handover the SADC Troika Chairmanship to that country’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



However, reports indicate that President Hichilema is unlikely to attend the summit.



PHOENIX NEWS