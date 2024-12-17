HISTORIAN SAYS EDGAR LUNGU’S DISQUALIFICATION FROM CONTESTING FUTURE ELECTIONS MAY HAND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA VICTORY IN 2026

By Tellah Hazinji

Historian Professor Bizeck Phiri says UPND may not have credible competition in the 2026 general elections if the Patriotic Front goes to the polls in its current state.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Professor Phiri says a weak opposition is not good for Zambia’s democracy hence the need for the former ruling party to reorganize itself to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026.

He says former President Edgar Lungu’s disqualification from contesting future presidential elections has left a narrow window of opportunity for the PF to identify a credible presidential candidate by 2025.

Professor Phiri points out that the PF needs to identify a strong presidential candidate to mount a formidable challenge in the 2026 polls.

He states that the country needs a strong opposition to allow people to choose a leader from credible options.

