HISTORIC DEAL SIGNED: ZAMBIA TAKES BOLD STEP TOWARDS ENERGY SECURITY.



Lusaka, Zambia – In a landmark move, the Zambian government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, has signed three groundbreaking agreements with Power China aimed at tackling the country’s crippling energy deficit.



The agreements, signed this afternoon, focus on diversifying Zambia’s energy mix, shifting away from reliance on hydroelectric power, which has been severely impacted by the worst drought in recent history.



The three agreements include:



1. A framework cooperation agreement for the supply, delivery, and installation of rooftop solar system projects across Zambia.



2. An Engineering Procurement and Construction agreement for the Kariba North Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project.



3. An agreement for the development of the Kafue Gorge lower solar PV power plant._



President Hichilema emphasized the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions, citing the devastating effects of energy insecurity on the economy and vulnerable populations, particularly women and youth.



“We are determined to emerge from this crisis stronger than ever,” President Hichilema declared. “By diversifying our energy mix, we can reduce our dependence on hydroelectricity, which is susceptible to the negative impacts of drought and climate change.”



This historic deal marks a significant milestone in Zambia’s journey towards energy security and sustainability. With the support of Power China, the country is poised to harness the power of solar energy, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.