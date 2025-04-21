HISTORIC EASTER FOR LIVINGSTONE AS 3,963 LOCALS VISIT VICTORIA FALLS



Livingstone has seen a record-breaking Easter weekend as nearly 4,000 Zambians visited Victoria Falls, according to the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA).



Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba has credited the surge to the government’s continued efforts to promote domestic travel, led by targeted marketing campaigns from the ZTA.



Between Friday, 18 April, and Saturday, 19 April 2025, the falls welcomed 3,963 local tourists and 721 international visitors—figures described as historic for the country’s tourism sector.



ZTA Chief Executive Officer Matongo Matamwandi has praised the strong local turnout and urged tourism operators to keep offering discounted rates for Zambians to help boost access and interest in local attractions.



This Easter’s turnout reflects a growing enthusiasm for domestic tourism and a renewed appreciation for Zambia’s natural beauty.



Diamond TV