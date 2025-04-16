HOLD AGM IN THE NEXT THREE WEEKS OR FACE BAN, FIFA directs FAZ



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will reconvene an elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) aborted last month within the next 21 days following the guidance from FIFA.



FIFA has warned that disrupting the upcoming AGM through a court injunction of any other third party interference will result in Zambia being suspended from international football activities.



“Please note that we are of the opinion that the Annual Elective General Meeting (AGM) must be immediately reconvened to take place in 21 days (in accordance with article 21 paragraph 3 of the FAZ Constitution) and that the meeting takes place in Lusaka, or nearby, latest by 10 May 2025,” Chief Member Associations Officer FIFA Elkhan Mammadov told FAZ in a correspondence sent via email.



Mammadov says FIFA will send representatives for the reconvened AGM as they did in Livingstone to ensure that the business was conducted smoothly.



“In this regard, we have received with great concern the information regarding the order of interim injunction of the High Court of Zambia, which was issued less than 24 hours before the starting time of the FAZ Elective Annual General Meeting, restraining the said meeting from being held as scheduled on 29 March 2025,” Mammadov said.



He adds; “For the avoidance of doubt, please note that the infringement of the aforementioned provisions of the FIFA Statutes may give rise to grounds for the suspension of FAZ irrespective of whether the infringement was attributed to FAZ or not.”



According to a statement by FAZ communication manager, Sydney Mungala, following the guidance from FIFA, FAZ will proceed to issue the notice as per constitutional stipulation on the reconvening of the aborted AGM.