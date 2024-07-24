Hollywood Reacts To Biden Dropping Out Of Presidential Race; Throw Support Behind Kamala Harris

The entertainment world and the entirety of the United States were stunned to learn of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out from the upcoming election on Sunday

Many turned to social media immediately after to either thank Biden for his service and his decision or throw their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

This reaction comes as no surprise because most have called for Biden to drop out.

Many, including names such as Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cardi B, Cher, Barbra Streisand, Lizzo, Lee Daniels, Morgan Freeman, and many others including several politicians, including the Clintons and Elizabeth Warren, and the Obamas, celebrated Biden’s decision as a heroic and selfless move for the country.

Below are a few posts from various social media platforms of celebs:

Barbra Streisand wrote, “Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4-year term.”

Lizzo wrote on Instagram: “We are truly living in unprecedented times”

Lee Daniels wrote: “Feeling proud to be an American on this historic day!”

Sheryl Lee Ralph had a series of tweets and in one she wrote: “United for Harris | Americans are coming together to unite behind Kamala Harris”

Morgan J. Freeman wrote: “Drop a 💙 if you will vote for Kamala Harris for president”

Yvette Nicole Brown wrote: I’m sure it goes without saying but I FULLY stand with (and next to 😜) my Soror, the fabulous @KamalaHarris! She has my FULL endorsement for President of the United States

Jump on X to see more tweets and endorsements as the hashtag POTUS and hashtag Kamala Harris still trending on X ( Twitter).