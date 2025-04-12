HOLY AMBITION, UPND’S DIVINE DILEMMA FOR 2026 ELECTIONS



By Chanoda Ngwira F



In a bold move that’s either a stroke of genius or a cry for help, the UPND has resorted to heavenly measures in their quest for electoral salvation. In an astonishing demonstration of political desperation, the party sent its Political Advisor to President Hichilema, Levy Ngoma, to launch the freshly translated Senga version of the Bible in Chama, Eastern Province.



Because, let’s face it, when your approval ratings are scraping the bottom, nothing screams “electoral strategy” quite like getting the Church involved.



With government and UPND officials in tow, Ngoma’s divine intervention indicates the party is ready to bless its way into voters’ hearts. After all, what community could possibly resist the allure of holy thumpers arriving with Bibles?



The cultural significance is undeniable, but let’s be real: it’s not just about spreading the Good Word; it’s about making sure that the UPND gets a divine endorsement for the 2026 elections.



This tactics outpaces even the most ambitious campaign strategies. The UPND might do well to remember that while translating scriptures may win the hearts of the faithful, backroom deals and electoral promises should probably take precedence over holy book launches.



With polling days approaching, one has to wonder if the next launch will feature an uplifting rendition of “Hallelujah” to remind voters that miracles can happen (especially if you vote for the right party).



As the UPND looks to infuse a bit of spirituality into their strategy, it raises the question; will the voters in Chama swap their political convictions for a dash of faith? Then again, if the 2026 elections really are a spiritual journey, we can only hope the UPND brought plenty of Bibles, and perhaps a few holy relics—along for good measure. After all, it might take more than divine verses to pull off a miracle at the ballot box.



Who knows, the next step will be to partner with witch doctors just so that they can embrace all sectors.. I wonder what they will be translating in the world of witch Doctors for them to go and launch..