Home Affairs blocks ID of Chidimma Adetshina’s mother amid fraud case



Anabela Rungo, mother of former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina, has been informed by the Department of Home Affairs that her South African identity document will be blocked due to ongoing immigration violations and identity fraud charges.



The decision, communicated to Rungo via WhatsApp during proceedings on February 21, 2025, comes after her ID was revoked in September 2024, amid allegations of fraudulent acquisition.



Rungo’s arrest and charges have drawn public attention, particularly due to her connection to Chidimma, who sparked a national debate when she withdrew from the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant amid questions over her citizenship.



The investigation into the family’s documentation led to accusations that Rungo misrepresented her identity to obtain citizenship, prompting further scrutiny of South Africa’s immigration system.



The legal battle continues to unfold, with Rungo’s defense yet to respond in detail. The case highlights issues of identity verification and the integrity of immigration processes. The blocking of Rungo’s ID marks the latest chapter in a case that has kept the Adetshina family under the spotlight, raising broader questions about citizenship and belonging in South Africa.



Rungo’s next court appearance is awaited, with potential developments likely to influence both her case and national discussions on identity.