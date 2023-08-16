HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER DIRECTS THAT ONLY DEC TO GIVE UPDATES ON GOLD SCANDAL

By Balewa Zyuulu

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has directed that the only authority to issue statements regarding the gold scandal will be the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC- and not any other government institution.

Yesterday, DEC Director General Nason Banda announced the seizure of a private plane carrying $5.7 million in cash, 602 pieces of suspected gold bars and 5 pistols with 126 rounds of ammunition.

But contrary to what was revealed by the Commission earlier, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe later in the afternoon announced that the minerals found in the seized chartered aircraft is not gold but a combination of copper and other minerals.

However, Mr. Mwiimbu says investigations into the matter are currently ongoing and that government through DEC will continue to give regular updates to the nation on the findings.

Mr. Mwiimbu has also insisted that both the chartered aircraft and the 10 suspects detained in connection with gold scandal are still in the custody of state security agencies.

PHOENIX NEWS