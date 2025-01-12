HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER JACK MWIIMBU DEMANDS DISCIPLINARY ACTION AGAINST ERRING POLICE OFFICERS





Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has directed the Zambia Police Command to take decisive disciplinary action against police officers that have involved themselves in various forms of indiscipline in the recent past.





Speaking at the Zambia Police Service Annual Ball last night, Mr. Mwiimbu said the government is embarrassed by some of the acts that police officers, mandated to protect the citizens, have engaged themselves in.





Mr. Mwiimbu lamented that the acts that the named officers have engaged themselves into cannot be allowed to continue, saying the police service should have a cadre of disciplined officers ready to serve the nation and its citizens.





Mr. Mwiimbu however commended the zambia police service for handling major demonstrations and political gatherings with professionalism, avoiding brutality and inhumane approaches, adding that this denotes the respect for human rights and a commitment to upholding modern policing standards.





And Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba pledged that the police will continue carrying out their mandate with a sense of innovativeness and professionalism while upholding human rights and the rule of law.