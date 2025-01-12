Homilies are never retracted, retrieved – Fr Mwango





A Zambian Catholic priest based in Italy, Father Martin Mwango, has said that once a homily has been delivered, it ceases to be personal and becomes the property of the Church and can never be retracted or retrieved by priest or Bishop.



Fr Mwango says the Herod homily by Fr Chalwe Chonde shall never be retracted because such an action has the potential to undermine the integrity of the Catholic Church because homilies were part of the Mass



