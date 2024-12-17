HOMOSEXUALITY ILLEGAL IN ZAMBIA, SAYS ATTORNEY GENERAL

ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has submitted that homosexuality is illegal in Zambia and punishable with a minimum sentence of 15 years.

Mr Kabesha dismissed claims by civil rights activist, Isaac Mwanza that Section 155(a) (c) of the Penal Code is vague, ambiguous and overboard.

According to Mr Kabesha, the section clearly outlines what conduct is deemed criminal and provides adequate guidance on the specific conduct prohibited.

He argued that the provision is consistent with Article 18(😎 of the Constitution and does not contravene Article 17(1), 19, and 23 (1) (2) of the Constitution.

Mr Kabesha cited a Nigerian case, Magaji v the Nigerian Army, where the Supreme Court defined “against the order of nature” as carnal knowledge with the male sex, which is against the natural order.

Zambia Daily Nation