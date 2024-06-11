HOMOSEXUALITY IS AN ABOMINATION, SAYS REV SUMAILI, Ms KATUTA

LESBIAN, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual (LGBTQ+ ) has no place in Zambia and no amount of financial sponsorship will fracture the country’s Constitution and its values which are clearly against such abominable practices, two female reverends have declared.

Reverend Godfridah Sumaili, the former Minister of Religious Affairs, and Reverend Given Katuta, a Member of Parliament have said homosexuality or lesbianism will not be entertained in Zambia because it was against the nation’s norms, values and culture.

Rev Sumaili said that the views of Zambians, which were embedded in the country’s Constitution were loud and clear that a man was not supposed to have sex with a fellow man or a woman be intimate with another woman.

“Isaac Mwanza can be used by whoever but homosexuality is a taboo and an abomination in our society. Even President Hakainde Hichilema himself, has said no to such. We are aware it is the West peddling this agenda but we reject it.

