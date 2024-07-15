Hon. Anthony Mumba Warns of Over 24 Hours of Load Shedding Amid Energy Crisis

Mumba Warns of Over 24 Hours of Load Shedding Amid Energy Crisis

By Keith M. Mweemba

Lusaka, Zambia – Hon. Anthony Mumba, Member of Parliament for Mufulira’s Kantashi constituency, has issued a stern warning that Zambia may face over 24 hours of load shedding starting in September. This comes as the nation grapples with an ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by severe drought conditions.

During a parliamentary session, Mumba highlighted that Zambia has already utilized its maximum water allocation from the Kariba Dam, a critical resource shared with neighboring Zimbabwe. This depletion is expected to severely impact small businesses, which are already struggling, and lead to an increase in job losses.

In response to Mumba’s concerns, Minister of Energy Eng. Kapala assured that the government is implementing both immediate and long-term measures to address the crisis. The Minister emphasized that strategies are being developed to mitigate the impact on the nation’s power supply and the economy.