Nkana Independent Member of Parliament Hon. Binwell Chansa Mpundu condemns Larry Mweetwa

He writes:: Larry Mweetwa my brother you know I love you but this your talk right now is not correct. For a man who is exposed as you this should be the last statement you can make.

Young minds should stay far away from Tribalism and this statement is a very tribal and divisive one.

One thing bro you have forgotten is that within your party are people from those regions you are talking about including your vice president. What do you think they feel about this statement.

This statement is likely to wage a tribal revolt from those regions you have mentioned.

Dear brother please take Down this post. It’s distasteful and I wish you did not use a picture where you are with the president.

This thought I share with you with love.

Your brother

BINWELL MPUNDU