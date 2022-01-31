Nkana Independent Member of Parliament Hon. Binwell Chansa Mpundu condemns Larry Mweetwa
He writes:: Larry Mweetwa my brother you know I love you but this your talk right now is not correct. For a man who is exposed as you this should be the last statement you can make.
Young minds should stay far away from Tribalism and this statement is a very tribal and divisive one.
One thing bro you have forgotten is that within your party are people from those regions you are talking about including your vice president. What do you think they feel about this statement.
This statement is likely to wage a tribal revolt from those regions you have mentioned.
Dear brother please take Down this post. It’s distasteful and I wish you did not use a picture where you are with the president.
This thought I share with you with love.
Your brother
BINWELL MPUNDU
Larry mweetwa , I think you have gone beyond your excitement, be reminded that we are one therefore your language is not building the national. I hate a person who preaches tribalism. Ulimuyanga munyama tokanani kabontu. Mwati ukalacobeni kubukuwa munyama? Ulilemeka mbuli muntu wakumuzi. PF used to say that a Tonga man will never rule this country.