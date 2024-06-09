Hon. Binwell Mpundu Implicated In The Fake Abduction Of Jay Jay Banda

BINWELL IMPLICATED IN THE FAKE ABDUCTION OF JAY JAY BANDA

Police interview people about a case not because someone mentioned them but because the evidence leads them to that person.

This thing will backfire on PF Ukwa team, they seem to have orchestrated this “abduction” of non political factor so that they can use it to create chaos in the nation. In my opinion, it seems JJ and friends planned and executed this together.