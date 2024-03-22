HON BINWELL MPUNDU SALUTES GOVERNMENT FOR SUCCEEDING IN RE-LAUNCHING MOPANI COPPER MINES WITH A NEW PARTNER

Yesterday was a very important day in the lives of the people of Kitwe as it signified a new journey of hope and revitalization for the communities whose livelihoods are connected to Mopani Copper Mines.

Nkana MP Hon Binwell Mpundu was among those who witnessed the re-launch of Mopani Copper Mines. ZCCM-IH has entered a partnership with the new joint venture partners, International Resource Holdings (IRH) from Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Nkana and Kitwe in general, Hon Mpundu stated that when the government does something good, even it’s ardent critics have to salute the government.

Hon Mpundu pointed out that the lives of the people of Kitwe are anchored around mining. He said that during the period when activities at Mopani were disorganized, the lives of the people of Kitwe had been thrown into disarray. He expressed gratitude that a solution had been found to the issue of Mopani and that the UPND government had fulfilled it’s promise.

In his speech at the event, Hon Binwell Mpundu emphazised that the real opportunities for the people in a mining town lies in the opportunity to supply and contract, and so he hopes this new journey will give an opportunity to the local suppliers and contractors.

In his concluding remarks, Hon Mpundu also said that he hoped that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities will be prioritized because they have an important impact on the lives of the local people.