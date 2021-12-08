HON.CHITOTELA, CHILANGWA AND FIVE OTHERS TAKE PLEA IN THE KAWAMBWA SURBORDIDATE COURT

Pambashe lawmaker Hon. Ronald Chitotela and his Kawambwa central constituency counterpart Nickson Chilangwa, Kawambwa mayor Chifumbe Kalumba and five others have taken plea before the Kawambwa subordinate court in a matter they are appearing with separate offences ranging from one count of arson, threatening violence,malicious damage to property and four counts of assault.

Hon.Chitotela and Hon. Chilangwa with five others namely; David Kaniki, Charity Musantu, Chifumbe Kalumba, Chabu and Kunda Chitotela are accused of assaulting UPND members, damaging the windscreen to the Mahindra vehicle and set it on fire and threatening violence on August 12, 2021.

When the matter came up before the the Kawambwa surbodinate court the matter was adjourned and January 10, 2022 has been set as date for mention while January 24 has been set as date for commencement of trial.

The court has also ordered the state to surrender fingerprints of the accused in their original state as holding on to them is unconstitutional.

The accused are being represented by lawyers; Benjamin Mwewa, Jonas Zimba and Andrew Kombe.

Source: Smart eagles