HON. CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE SHOULD NOT BE THE ONE TO COMFORT, LET ZESCO LTD BE TRUTHFUL – MAXWELL CHONGU

HON. CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE SHOULD NOT BE THE ONE TO COMFORT, LET ZESCO LTD BE TRUTHFUL.

Patriotic Front Party National Youth Chairman Hon. Christopher Kang’ombe should not be the one to comfort or assume advisory role but let ZESCO tell the nation the truth.

Now i understand why late President Micheal Chilufya Sata (mhsriep) would say and i quote ” Most educated people are cowards because they are afraid of going to prison “ end of quote.

Hon. Christopher Kang’ombe should know that before subjecting the nation to alternative power supply ZESCO has the capacity to satisfy it’s domestic clientele without difficulties despite challenges that may arise as a result of climate change and other factors beyond control.

ZESCO is failing to meet domestic demand simply because of its contractual obligations with neighbouring countries.

ZESCO should come out in the open and tell the nation that they make more revenue ( forex ) from exporting electricity than providing the service for domestic usage.

Why should Zambians be sacrificed, worse off kept away from enjoying their own resources at the expense of pleasing neighboring countries.

Erratic power supply has got devastating adverse affects to all sectors of economy in terms of productivity which directly weakens our currency and reduce our nation to solemnly depend on IMPORTS.

It will be total madness to expect our currency to be strong if there is no productivity to match our exports earning capacity due to unprecedented levels of power outage.

ZESCO should plug off the clause of force Majeure from their contractual obligations to enhance productivity in our country.

MAXWELL CHONGU

KING COBRA