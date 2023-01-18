Hon Elvis Nkandu Rubbishes False Media Stories That He Shot His Wife

I AM IN NSAMA DISTRICT- ELVIS NKANDU

We wish to dispel malicious allegations being peddled by some individuals reporting that I and my lovely wife Mrs. Elizabeth Nkandu were earlier this morning involved in a marital dispute which resulted in me shooting her.



The general public may wish to note that the purported incident is untrue.

In addition, I wish to inform you that I left Lusaka on Monday 16th January 2023 for the Nsama District of the Northern Province where I am expected to lead the campaign team in the Kashikishi ward by-election slated for 20th January 2023.



You may also wish to know that I was unable to go straight to Mansa from Lusaka yesterday as there was no direct flight instead I had to spend a night in Ndola District then today in the morning the 17th of January at Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola I joined my two Cabinet colleagues on a flight to Mansa where we landed around 12 O’clock.



later we proceeded to Kasama then this evening we started off to Mporokoso District where we are spending a night ahead of the trip to Nsama District, particularly in Kashikishi ward, tomorrow morning.



The general public may also wish to know that my wife and I have not been involved in such kind of acts as purported and that I have never owned a firearm.



We further urge the general public to ignore the false claims, as it has no semblance of truth or honesty in them.

Meanwhile, we have begun the process of engaging the Zambia Police Service to help us bring to book the individuals behind the malicious allegation.

Elvis C. Nkandu

17 January 2023