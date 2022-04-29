NKOMBO REPORTED FOR INTOXICATION DESPITE APOLOGY

Despite apologizing to both the victim and the nation at large over his conduct, Local government minister Garry Nkombo has continued to come under fire by some sections of society with a Ndola based Leaders Initiatives Networks youth foundation logging a formal complaint against the minister, for intoxicating a family of Lusaka’s Garden compound with illegal alcohol.

Lin foundation president Ellington Chipoka who reported the matter stated that the apology does not take away the danger the family was subjected to after consuming the untested

and uncertified brewed local spirit.

Source : Spring24 TV