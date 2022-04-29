NKOMBO REPORTED FOR INTOXICATION DESPITE APOLOGY
Despite apologizing to both the victim and the nation at large over his conduct, Local government minister Garry Nkombo has continued to come under fire by some sections of society with a Ndola based Leaders Initiatives Networks youth foundation logging a formal complaint against the minister, for intoxicating a family of Lusaka’s Garden compound with illegal alcohol.
Lin foundation president Ellington Chipoka who reported the matter stated that the apology does not take away the danger the family was subjected to after consuming the untested
and uncertified brewed local spirit.
Source : Spring24 TV
So it only a danger to the family because Garry did what he did and not a danger to many Zambians who are daily subjected to the illicit brew the woman was making and giving out for sale.
What is wrong with some stupid Zambians? Why is it only a human right when someone prominent violates it and not the other way round? It is clear that some of those who have lost the means of survival via PF are working hard to condemn anything and everything that the UPND is doing even wrongly but for the benefit of the majority Zambians. You cannot have a country where people think that illicit business should be tolerated as a means for survival, if that should be the case, then allow thieves, murderers, prostitutes and all criminal elements to use their means of making money as business and see where you human rights will begin and end.
Bupuba sana ubu.
I fail to understand people who are supporting this vice of illicit beer brewing. Some are even going to an extent of claiming that they were kept and educated using the sale of kachasu. And then I wonder if they really understand the implications of such thought. At the end of the day even criminals will say the same because they also keep and educate their families through their criminal activities. In essense, we should also not pursue those people who we claim to have been involved in corruption in government because they also did it to support their families and where will the country be if we took such a route? Yes what hon Nkombo did was wrong but he apologized for that but that does not mean that the brewers are right because the harm they cause to society outweigh the benefits of a few members of their families.
Basically what makes something to be classified as bad or illegal is the fact that the harm the activity cause to society is more than the benefit a few people get from it. The fact is that every activity even illegal ones have someone who benefits from it but that can not be justification for that activity.