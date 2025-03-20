Hon. Given Katuta says her fellow MPs should guard against provisions that should allow more youths in Parliament





No Youths in Parliament, they are Excited!



In a shocking move, Chiengi Member of Parliament, Hon.Given Katuta Mwelwa, says her fellow MPs should guard against provisions that should allow more youths in Parliament as they are excited and will displace them.





She likened a scenario where MPs passed a new Constitution in 2016 and celebrated not knowing that it had clauses such as a mandatory G12 certificate requirement that ended up knocking out some MPs.





She appealed to current MPs to unite in opposing clauses that are meant to give free access to youths in Parliament; “Pakwakana ubunga, tapaba insoni”!





She appealed to youths that wished to participate in governance to compete like everyone else; ” after all most of you muliba kote, nabana, nabeshikulu”