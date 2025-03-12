HON. HAIMBE ATTENDS COMMONWEALTH MINISTERIAL ACTION GROUP MEETING



11/03/25 – LONDON



Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is in London to attend the 68th Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG), where Zambia’s role includes supporting the group’s mission to monitor, assess, and respond to violations of Commonwealth principles.





The CMAG is a pivotal body committed to upholding Commonwealth values and promoting democracy, human rights, and the rule of law across member nations and Zambia was last October elected as Vice Chair of the group during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit in Apia, Samoa.





As Vice-Chair, Zambia will collaborate closely with the Commonwealth Chair, Malta, and other CMAG members, including Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, Canada, Malaysia, Mauritius, Botswana and Samoa (ex-officio), to address threats to democracy.



Established in 1995, CMAG has stood as the guardian of core values, focusing on the separation of powers, respect for human rights, and constitutional rule among its 56 member nations.





The group’s mandate includes overseeing unconstitutional actions such as military coups and egregious human rights violations, and may recommend suspensions or expulsions when Commonwealth values are under serious threat.





While at CMAG, Hon. Haimbe will have a scheduled bilateral meeting with Canada to discuss issues of mutual interest in line with Zambia development agenda.



Meanwhile, Lukulu Member of Parliament Dr Christopher Kalila, who was recently elected as chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, is also in London for a series of meetings.





Dr Kalila, had an introductory meeting at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association offices in London and is tomorrow scheduled to meet King Charles, the Patron of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.





Issued by:

Speedwell Mupuchi

First Secretary Press

High Commission of the Republic of Zambia

London



#ForeignAffairsZambia