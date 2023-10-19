Hon. Heartson Mabeta has responded to the use of a tractor at his farm and the purpose of the fees collected.

He wrote;

Uncle Emmanuel Mwamba, no one is hiring-out the tractors but farmers in Mufulira and not only in Kankoyo Constituency are just paying a one off membership fee of K350 per year and buying fuel to cultivate any size of land to meet their pockets.

The K350 is being used for mechanical service and small repairs like we have a flat tyre on one of the tractors right now.

If you want to end poverty, please advise your MPs also to consider this option as it will do more good to the poor farmers than subjecting them to using a hoe despite them seating with a 25.7 million when you only need 700,000 thousand kwacha to support the farmers.

MY QUESTION

Sounds like a good scheme.

However did you seek approval of such a scheme as the use of publicly-owned assets and expenditure that arises from there require approval. Sometimes from the the Permanent Secretary or Accountant General for purposes of audits.