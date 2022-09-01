HON. JACK MWIIMBU, WHY CAN’T PASSPORT OFFICE ISSUE PASSPORTS?

By Bishop Kazhila

WHAT’S GOING ON AT THE PASSPORTS OFFICE?



PASSPORTS AREN’T BEING ISSUED AS EXPECTED. SOMETHING SHOULD BE TERRIBLY WRONG AND MUST BE CORRECTED SOONEST.

The passports hierarchy from Registrar General should be probed. I suspect some one or a cartel have done this deliberately for ulterior motives.



How can it be that some applicants from as early as March 22 are still not issued with passports? This is unacceptable whatever the reasons. Are the machines down or there are simply no blank passport books?

We need answers asap.