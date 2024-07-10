HON. JAY BANDA PROPOSED TO DISCLOSE THE TRUTH ABOUT HIS ABDUCTION IN EXCHANGE FOR AN MOU AND DROP OF HIS CHARGES BUT WE REJECTED THE PROPOSAL-Thabo Kawana

HON. JAY BANDA PROPOSED TO DISCLOSE THE TRUTH ABOUT HIS ABDUCTION IN EXCHANGE FOR AN MOU AND DROP OF HIS CHARGES BUT WE REJECTED THE PROPOSAL

“The visit to Hon. Banda at the hospital was made in good faith, upon invitation from him and his uncle, Chief Mumbi of Eastern Province.”

“During the visit, Hon. Banda proposed disclosing the truth about his alleged abduction in exchange for an MoU and the dropping of charges against him but we rejected the proposal.”

“Let those who leaked the audio of the conversation with Hon. Banda to release the entire conversation for public consumption because there is nothing to hide.”

-Thabo Kawana-