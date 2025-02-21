Hon. Kambwili: A Political Prophet Persecuted for Exposing Tribalism- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Hon. Kambwili: A Political Prophet Persecuted for Exposing Tribalism



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Today, out of curiosity, I took time to watch the alleged “tribalism” video footage that led to Hon. Chishimba Kambwili’s imprisonment. After his conviction, he appealed the case, but in a tragic and heartbreaking turn of events, he lost two of his brothers in a road accident as they were traveling to Kasama for the same case. This devastating loss underscores the heavy price that political persecution exacts on individuals and their families.





The truth is undeniable—what Hon. Kambwili spoke about in the video is a factual and unfiltered reflection of the UPND government’s policies and actions. It is shocking that in today’s Zambia, those who courageously speak out against tribalism are persecuted, while those who promote and practice it remain protected and unchallenged. This level of injustice threatens to erode the democratic principles upon which our nation was built.





Since the UPND took power, the political environment has grown increasingly oppressive, and it is now evident that Hon. Kambwili has been vindicated. His case may still be in the courts of law, but there is no denying that he was a prophetic voice, warning against the dangers of tribalism and the divisive governance that has since unfolded under the UPND. His words were not mere rhetoric—they were a bold and precise prediction of the grim realities we are witnessing today. Government appointments are skewed in favor of one region, critics are silenced, and opposition figures face relentless harassment.





A clear example of this continued persecution is the case of Munir Zulu and Maureen Mabonga, who dared to speak out against tribalism. Instead of addressing the concerns they raised, the government has dragged them into courts with trumped-up charges of sedition and hate speech. Their only crime was exposing the truth—truth that President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration refuse to confront. Meanwhile, the pattern of tribal-based appointments continues unabated, further proving that the government is more focused on silencing dissent than fostering national unity.





President Hakainde Hichilema must come to terms with the fact that speaking against tribalism is not a crime; rather, it is the practice of tribalism that endangers the unity and stability of our great nation, Zambia. If this divisive approach continues unchecked, it will fracture our society beyond repair, sowing deep divisions and resentment. African history has repeatedly shown that when tribalism is left to fester, it fuels long-term instability, violence, and economic ruin.





The deliberate suppression of voices that challenge tribalism must be condemned in the strongest terms. A true leader seeks to unite a nation, not divide it along tribal lines. Those in power should be working toward inclusivity, fostering national unity, and upholding justice for all citizens, regardless of their ethnic background. Instead, we are witnessing a dangerous precedent where the law is weaponized to silence those who expose the truth, while those practicing discrimination and nepotism remain untouchable.





Justice must prevail. Hon. Chishimba Kambwili deserves a fair and transparent legal process, free from political interference. The government must acknowledge and address the deep-seated concerns he has raised, rather than punishing him for speaking out. This is no longer just about one man’s struggle—it is about the broader fight for justice, democracy, and the protection of fundamental human rights in Zambia. History has shown that regimes that oppress dissenting voices ultimately face reckoning, and the people of Zambia will not remain silent forever.





Zambia belongs to all its citizens, not just a select few. We must stand united and resolute against all forms of discrimination and oppression. We must demand accountability from those in leadership and insist on governance that upholds national unity over partisan and tribal interests. The voices of the people must never be silenced, and the truth must always triumph over lies and political machinations.





We cannot afford to watch as our nation is dragged backward into division and authoritarianism. Now is the time to speak out, to demand justice, and to fight for a Zambia where fairness, equality, and the rule of law prevail. The persecution of Hon. Kambwili, Munir Zulu, Maureen Mabonga, and many others must end, and those in power must be held accountable for their actions.



#JusticeForHonKambwili #EndTribalPolitics #OneZambiaOneNation #JusticeForAll #StopPoliticalPersecution