HON KAPYANGA QUESTIONS AWARDING OF A MINING LICENSE COVERING 120,000 HECTARES TO A FOREIGN COMPANY.

LUSAKA…….Wednesday, 6 December, 2023. [SMART Eagles].

Mpika Lawmaker Francis Kapyanga has lashed out at Government for Giving a Foreign Company a mining license covering 120,000 hectares of Land at Kanyelele in Mpika District.

Kanyelele area is famous for the Gold Rush that has seen the locals been sidelined and harassed.

Speaking at a Media briefing in Lusaka Today, Hon Kapyanga said the land given to the foreign company is covering villages, grave yards and farms.

He said this has angered the residents in his Constituency.

He said it is a shame that the traditional leaders have not been engaged over the issue in Kanyelele.

Hon Kapyanga has called upon Zambians to continue speaking strongly on the issue so that the license can be cancelled or land reduced.

“We are calling it a Scandal. There is no way a foreign company can be given authority over such piece of land. Where will our people go. They have continued to harass our people and more and more houses have been burnt,” he said.

And Hon Kapyanga has reminded Government that the resources they are giving away can help revamp Zambia’s Economy.

He said it is a shame that a company that was tasked to mine Gold on behalf of the State has now been sidelined.

“We hope Government will correct these wrongs. We need proper mining policies. Our youths are being used for illegal mining because there are no jobs. Mines are being run by foreigners. Today, our economy is in ICU because we can’t benefit from the mines,” he said.