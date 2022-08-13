ConCourt president Chibomba retires

By Mwaka Ndawa

CONSTITUTIONAL Court president Hildah Chibomba has hang her gloves as adjudicator following 40 years of service in the judiciary.

Judge Chibomba’s retirement comes after she attained the requisite retirement age in the public service of 60 years.

According to Judiciary public relations officer Kalumba Slavin, judge Chibomba withdrew from employment on Friday August 12, 2022.

Judge Chibomba who holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Zambia (UNZA) and received a Master of Laws degree from the University of Bristol, England was appointed to the Constitutional Court of Zambia in March 2016.

She was admitted to the bar in 1982 and started her legal career within the Judiciary of Zambia as a resident magistrate and senior resident magistrate at Lusaka and Kitwe from 1982 to 1989. She then moved to the civil litigation department within the Ministry of Legal Affairs as an assistant senior State advocate for a year from1989 to 1990.

Justice Chibomba climbed the ranks of the judiciary in Zambia, becoming the senior State advocate in the civil litigation department from 1990 until 1993.

She then left the Ministry of Legal Affairs to work in the Attorney General’s Chambers from 1993 to 1997 as the principal State advocate/head of the international law and agreements. Her next position was to become a judge of the High Court from 1997 until 2009.

Following her departure from the High Court, judge Chibomba joined the Supreme Court and became a justice.

Aside from her work in the judiciary, judge Chibomba is a member of the Zambia Association of Women Judges and the International Association of Women Judges.

Despite judge Chibomba’s retirement and the death of judges Enock Mulembe and Mwila Chitabo the Constitutional Court bench is not void of emptiness as it remains intact with the seven judges left in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution.