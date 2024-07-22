HON  MASEBO”S LOYALTY TO BE EMULATED

HON S. MASEBO”S LOYALTY TO BE EMULATED.



“As a governance and human rights activist, I wish to acknowledge and commend Hon. Sylvia Masebo for her exemplary dedication to Zambia’s development across party lines. Her unique blend of humility, loyalty, and commitment to duty is a shining example for leaders in our country.



From her early days in MMD to her roles in PF and now UPND, Hon. Masebo has consistently demonstrated a rare ability to work with diverse leaders and teams, always prioritizing the nation’s interests above personal gain. Her extensive experience in parliament and various ministerial portfolios has equipped her with a deep understanding of governance and a passion for improving lives.



Hon. Masebo’s unwavering loyalty to the presidents she has served under is a testament to her integrity and ability to build trust. Her humility and willingness to learn have earned her respect across political divides.



As a member of parliament, Hon. Masebo has consistently used her vast experience to advocate for the rights of the marginalized and push for progressive legislation. Her contributions to Zambia’s development are undeniable, and her legacy will inspire future generations of leaders.



We celebrate Hon. Sylvia Masebo’s selfless service and commitment to Zambia’s growth. May her example inspire others to follow in her footsteps, prioritizing humility, loyalty, and dedication to duty.”



Issued by

Dr Noel CHISEBE



Governance and human rights Activist.