HON MATAMBO FIRES WARNING TO THOSE TORCHING MARKETS

……As UPND government comes to the aid of Chisokone inferno victims.

Copperbelt Province Minister Hon Elisha Matambo has warned those in the habit of touching markets and other infrastructure to stop immediately.



Hon Matambo further warned that going forward security agencies on the Copperbelt Province will be on high alert and that days were numbered to whoever is planning to continue causing more trouble in the province.



Hon Matambo was speaking this afternoon in Kitwe where he presented startup capital amounting to K5,000 per affected trader, mealie-meal, sugar, cooking oil, beans and other hampers to fire victims so that they can re-start their businesses.



The Copperbelt Minister further thanked the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema for quickly helping the victims through the Vice President’s office under Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) for making sure that the affected families had somewhere to start from after the loss of their goods and properties.



Part of government’s long-term strategy is to equip markets and other public places with sufficient access passages to facilitate the movement of emergency services such as fire trucks and ambulances as well as rapid evacuation of goods and people in an event of such accidents.