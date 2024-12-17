Hon. Miles Sampa was expelled from PF- Morgan Ng’ona

PRESS STATEMENT

It has come to our attention that the former Party President Hon. Miles Sampa has written a letter purporting to have expelled Hon. Anthony Mumba MP for Kantanshi constituency in Mufulira and the National Chairman of the Party.



This expulsion should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves for the following reasons:

a) Hon. Sampa himself was expelled from the Party for having made similar decisions earlier this year in June.

b) A restraining court order to stop him from making such decisions is still in force and upon his head.



c) Hes liable to be cited for contempt of court.



d) His name does not appear anywhere on the current records at Registrar of Societies as an office bearer.



In view of the above this is a clear nullity as he has no legal standing in the Party to make any decisions.

Kindly be advised

Morgan Ng’ona

Secretary General