HON. MISHECK NYAMBOSE ELECTED AS NEW PARLIAMENTARY LOCAL GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN.



He writes,



Today Thursday 19th September 2024, I was elected as Chairman of the Local Government Accounts Committee taking over from Hon. Darius Mulunda Siavonga MP.



First and foremost I would like to thank my colleagues in the same committee and all those who played a significant roles in identifying the potential in me to lead this important committee.



This honour has come at the right time when President Hakainde Hichilema has continuously been pumping millions of Kwacha in all the 156 constituencies for development without segregation.

The role and duty of this important committee is to play an oversight role inorder to guarantee prudent utilisation of CDF and locally generated taxes by local Authorities in line with the vision of the President and government.



Once again I say working closely with the Ministry of local Government, Local Authorities, Auditor Generals office, Madam speaker and fellow committee members change for a better Zambia under President Hakainde Hichilema is achievable.



God bless



Katundu Muzito