HON. MULAMBO HAIMBE EMPHASIZES GRASSROOTS CONNECTION DURING LUBWA WARD BRANCH LAUNCH



By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



Lusaka Central Member of Parliament and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots engagement during a successful branch launch in Lubwa Ward this afternoon.





The event, part of the ongoing mobilisation drive, saw an enthusiastic turnout, reflecting the growing momentum within the constituency. Hon. Haimbe, popularly known as Anjenja Njenja and Muntu wa Bantu, took the opportunity to emphasize his deep connection with the people.



“Today’s narrative is to show that I am, have always been, and will continue to be a down-to-earth, grassroots guy,” he stated.





Highlighting his ability to balance high-level international engagements with community work, he added, “Yesterday, I was in Japan at the highest level of engagement, and today I am home eating nshima with my fellow grassroots people.”





The event reinforced his dedication to the people of Lusaka Central, showcasing his belief in leadership that remains close to the community while also representing Zambia on the global stage.